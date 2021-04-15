Most Asian currencies flat after Fed message, more U.S. data looms

Article content

Most emerging Asian currencies were

little changed on Thursday as investors digested the Federal

Reserve’s continued dovish stance and awaited more key U.S.

economic data before making further moves.

South Korea’s won softened about 0.2%, losing

some ground gained in the last session after its central bank

left interest rates unchanged on worries that rising coronavirus

cases could thwart economic recovery.

The Fed will reduce its monthly bond purchases before it

commits to an interest rate increase, Chair Jerome Powell said

on Wednesday, clarifying the order of monetary policy changes

that are still months if not years in the future.

The dollar index hovered near four-week lows and U.S.

Treasury yields were largely flat. Still, emerging

market currencies were unable to capitalize and most traded in a

tight range by 0356 GMT.

“Near term, the technical picture is still unfavorable to

the USD as data positives fail to carry and USD longs continue

to liquidate, analysts at OCBC Bank said in a note.

Most Southeast Asian currencies have strengthened against

the softening dollar so far in April, with the South Korean won,

Singapore dollar, Philippine peso and the

Malaysian ringgit firming between 0.2% and 1.2%.