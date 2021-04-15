Most Asian currencies flat after Fed message, more U.S. data looms

Most emerging Asian currencies were

little changed on Thursday as investors digested the Federal

Reserve’s continued dovish stance and awaited more key U.S.

economic data before making further moves.

South Korea’s won softened about 0.2%, losing

some ground gained in the last session after its central bank

left interest rates unchanged on worries that rising coronavirus

cases could thwart economic recovery.

The Fed will reduce its monthly bond purchases before it

commits to an interest rate increase, Chair Jerome Powell said

on Wednesday, clarifying the order of monetary policy changes

that are still months if not years in the future.

The dollar index hovered near four-week lows and U.S.

Treasury yields were largely flat. Still, emerging

market currencies were unable to capitalize and most traded in a

tight range by 0356 GMT.

“Near term, the technical picture is still unfavorable to

the USD as data positives fail to carry and USD longs continue

to liquidate, analysts at OCBC Bank said in a note.

Most Southeast Asian currencies have strengthened against

the softening dollar so far in April, with the South Korean won,

Singapore dollar, Philippine peso and the

Malaysian ringgit firming between 0.2% and 1.2%.

Markets were also looking ahead to the release of U.S.

weekly jobless claims and March retail sales data later in the

day for cues on the speed and extent of recovery in the world’s

largest economy.

Equities in Indonesia slipped 0.1% after data showed

its March trade surplus narrowed, largely in line with a Reuters

poll, as exports and imports jumped higher than expected.

Philippine stocks declined nearly a percent, giving

away gains made in the previous session.

Meanwhile, data showed foreign investors continued to

purchase emerging-market bonds in March, though inflows mainly

focused on South Korean bonds as investors searched for safety

among emerging-market bonds.

S.Korea’s most liquid 3-year treasury bond yield

added 11.3 basis points (bps) in March, while yields on

Indonesia’s 10-year benchmark, one of the

highest-yielding bonds in the region, rose 21.6 bps.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 6.5 basis points

to 6.638%

** S. Korea’s most liquid 3-year treasury bond yield rise

4.1 basis points to 1.143%

** Consumer and real estate firms biggest weights on the

Philippine bourse

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

