Millions of Swedish savers have exposure to Bitcoin via state pension fund By Cointelegraph

Millions of Swedish savers have exposure to Bitcoin via state pension fund
Almost 5 million Swedish savers have, largely without knowledge of it, indirect exposure to (BTC) via the default government alternative to private savings options on the country’s private pension market.
According to local crypto site Trijo News, at least two companies in which the Swedish state pension fund AP7 Såfa owns shares have invested in Bitcoin.
