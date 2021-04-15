Mick Jagger Blames ‘Dull and Upsetting’ Process of Writing on Decision to Abandon Memoir

Instagram

Revealing he considered the project at the beginning of the COVID lockdown, The Rolling Stones frontman gets candid about why he has no interest in publishing his autobiography anytime soon.

Mick Jagger abandoned his memoirs, because digging up the past was making him miserable. The rocker sat down to write his life story but found the project uninspiring.

“It was simply dull and upsetting,” The Rolling Stones star tells the BBC, revealing he considered the project at the beginning of the COVID lockdown, adding, “It was a thing that people started doing – writing.”

“I think in the ’80s I started it [memoir] and I was offered a lot of money… [but] when I actually started to get into it, I really didn’t enjoy it… reliving my life to the detriment of living in the now.”

“If you wanna write an autobiography, this is not a process you can just do in a week. It takes a lot out of you. It takes a lot of reliving emotions, reliving friendships, reliving ups and downs.”

“It wasn’t the most enjoyable, to be honest… and there really weren’t that many highs out of it, so I just said, ‘I can’t be bothered with this’, and gave the money back to my publisher, and said that I’d do it another day. That was the end of it… I just didn’t enjoy the process.”

While Mick has no interest in publishing his autobiography anytime soon, his fellow rocker Dave Grohl will share stories from his life through a book titled, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life And Music”. The Foo Fighters frontman described his tome, which will hit the shelves on October 5, as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud.”

Elaborating more on the book, the 52-year-old stated, “From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!”