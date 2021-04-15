Mick Jagger attempts to raise money for independent music venues via NFTs By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Mick Jagger attempts to raise money for independent music venues via NFTs

Legendary English musician and founder of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger is the latest celebrity to jump on the NFT craze after Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, et al.

According to a recent tweet from the 77-year-old, the non-fungible token (NFT) sale will be to help autonomous music venues that have been greatly affected by the novel Corona Virus pandemic.

Live on the Niffy Gateway marketplace, the auction, according to Jagger will be on for just 24 hours and will feature a unique song with David Grohl. In addition to this collectible, Eazy Sleazy, a digital art created by artist Olivier Latta (Extra Weg) will also be offered.

Via local charity groups like National Independent Venue Association and Music Venue Trust, proceeds from this auction will help raise money for independent venues in the UK and US. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will go to various environmental organizations, according to Niffy Gateway.

At the time of writing, the NFT auction has received a $10,050 bid with 18 hours left.

This NFT launch by the Grammy-nominated artist is not the first time a brand or celebrity has jumped on this fad to help communities affected by the pandemic. Recently, Curve, a London-based fintech company, unveiled its special NFTs to help theatre workers in the city.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR