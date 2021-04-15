Mick Jagger attempts to raise money for independent music venues via NFTs By BTC Peers



Mick Jagger attempts to raise money for independent music venues via NFTs



Legendary English musician and founder of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger is the latest celebrity to jump on the NFT craze after Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, et al.

According to a recent tweet from the 77-year-old, the non-fungible token (NFT) sale will be to help autonomous music venues that have been greatly affected by the novel Corona Virus pandemic.

There’s a 24hr charity auction on @niftygateway at 6pm BST today for a piece of Eazy Sleazy digital art, created by 3D artist @extraweg – proceeds from this will be going to a few charities picked by myself and Dave Grohl @foofighters – find out more at https://t.co/fmNxlrVjcD pic.twitter.com/CoZEukn5cb — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 15, 2021

Live on the Niffy Gateway marketplace, the auction, according to Jagger will be on for just 24 hours and will feature a unique song with David Grohl. In addition to this collectible, Eazy Sleazy, a digital art created by artist Olivier Latta (Extra Weg) will also be offered.

Via local charity groups like National Independent Venue Association and Music Venue Trust, proceeds from this auction will help raise money for independent venues in the UK and US. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will go to various environmental organizations, according to Niffy Gateway.

At the time of writing, the NFT auction has received a $10,050 bid with 18 hours left.

This NFT launch by the Grammy-nominated artist is not the first time a brand or celebrity has jumped on this fad to help communities affected by the pandemic. Recently, Curve, a London-based fintech company, unveiled its special NFTs to help theatre workers in the city.

