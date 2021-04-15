Miami commissioner wants to let residents pay taxes in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Miami commissioner wants to let residents pay taxes in Bitcoin
A Miami-Dade County commissioner is backing a new resolution to allow residents to use cryptocurrencies like (BTC) to pay local taxes.
According to a Thursday document acquired by The Miami New Times, county commissioner Cohen Higgins has brought a resolution to Miami-Dade’s Infrastructure, Operations, and Innovations Committee, calling for the establishment of a 13-member crypto task force.
