Men Cleared After Detained for Shooting on ‘The Rookie’ Set

At least one man was seen running by on foot and firing shots aimed at a building near the set of the Nathan Fillion-starring police procedural series in Los Angeles.

Shots were fired during the filming of “The Rookie” TV series on Thursday afternoon, April 15. Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that Rampart division units responded to a report of a “possible shooting” at approximately 2:56 P.M. at Hartford Avenue and West 5th Street.

At 3:30 P.M., police reported that all suspects were gone upon their arrival. Officers canvassed the area for a suspect, but were unable to locate anyone. Cooper confirmed the location was “a film set,” but was unable to tell which production was affected. However, multiple sources have said it was the ABC drama series starring Nathan Fillion.

There are conflicting reports about where the gunfire took place. Eyewitnesses say that they heard three gunshots hit the building above where crew members were working. Other sources say that the shots were fired about a block from the set.

TMZ reports that sources saw someone running by on foot before firing the shots. There were people around where the bullets hit, but luckily no one was injured in the incident. Fillion, who stars as John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the LAPD, was reportedly on the set at the time of the shooting.

Law enforcement sources tell the site that at least two people are believed to have fired the shots and they were aimed toward the area where security officers were stationed. Cops reportedly detained two men who were initially suspected as the perpetrators, but they have since been released and cleared.

It’s also noted that the location is known to be a gang area, but but there was no known conflict between security or anyone else before the shooting.

ABC and reps for producers ABC Signature have not released a statement on the incident. “The Rookie”, which is currently in its third season, airs Sundays at 10 P.M. ET on ABC.