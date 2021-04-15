Megan Fox’s Children Allegedly ‘Have Accepted’ Machine Gun Kelly

Instagram

Having been dating for nearly a year, the ‘Jonah Hex’ actress and the ‘Wild Boy’ crooner seem to be going strong now that he ‘is getting to know’ her kids whom she shares with Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might have taken their romantic relationship to the next level. Words on the street are, the “Transformers” beauty is ecstatic that her three children, whom she shares with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, “have accepted” her boyfriend of nearly one year.

Alleged to be planning for their future together, MGK was reported to have spent more time with Megan’ sons, 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey. “Colson is getting to know her kids. Megan loves her boys, and they will always be her priority. She is excited that they have accepted Colson,” a source told PEOPLE.

The source went on to claim that the fling the “Jonah Hex” actress has with the “Hold On (Shut Up)” hitmaker, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, “got serious quickly.” The lovebirds were also said to be enjoying “a great relationship” and that “Megan is very happy.”

Back in January, another source hinted that engagement was looming for the couple. The source told PEOPLE at the time, “They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now.”

As for the 34-year-old beauty’s relationship with her estranged husband, the source pointed out that the former couple remained amicable with each other despite their separation. “They are getting along. Brian is busy with his life and dating too,” the insider revealed.

Megan and Brian called it quits in 2019 after more than nine years of marriage. She filed for divorce in November 2020, and he has since moved on with former Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess, who applauded the former couple for their “great” co-parenting and for “doing a great job with managing their situation”.

During an interview on “The Morning Show” back in February, Sharna said, “He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife, uh, ex-wife, have raised three beautiful children.” The 35 year-old added, “And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate. And they’ve done such an amazing job.”