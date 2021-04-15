Madison LeCroy Sends Best Wishes to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in the Wake of Their Split

Instagram

Despite calling it quits with the former MLB star, the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ hitmaker reportedly has yet to return the $1.8 million engagement ring he gave her.

Madison LeCroy has finally weighed in on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s split. Shortly after the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker and the MLB athlete announced that they called off their engagement, the “Southern Charm” star sent best wishes to them.

The 30-year-old offered her two cents when speaking to Page Six on Thursday, April 15. She simply stated, “I wish them the best.” However, when J.Lo and A-Rod were first hit with breakup speculations around one month prior, the reality star stayed mum and told the outlet, “You kind of caught me off guard.”

Madison was previously accused of having an affair with A-Rod while he was still engaged with J.Lo. In early February, she admitted to having FaceTimed the former baseball shortstop. “[We’ve] never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance,” she told the outlet. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancee with me… [I] talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

The affair rumors allegedly became the reason why A-Rod and J.Lo’s relationship tore apart. A source told Page Six in mid-March, “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

The then-couple confirmed their split on Thursday, after previously claiming that they were still together and “working through some things.” They told “Today” in a statement, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so… We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Despite the split, the “Shotgun Wedding” actress reportedly has yet to return the $1.8 million engagement ring his ex-fiance gave to her. TMZ further claimed that they have not discussed the matter. Additionally, the pair were said to have exchanged “massive amounts of jewelry” while they were still together, so the sparkle is presumably not something he would fight for.