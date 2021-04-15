Machine Gun Kelly Takes a Plunge Into Beauty World With Nail Polish Venture

Instagram

The ‘Bloody Valentine’ rapper, who has been seen sporting different nail colors and designs, has teamed up with bosses at Unlisted Brand Lab to launch the special UN/DN collection in the autumn.

Rapper/actor Machine Gun Kelly has nailed his next business venture – a unisex line of nail polish. The star, real name Richard Colson Baker, has teamed up with bosses at Unlisted Brand Lab to launch the special UN/DN collection, which is set to go on sale this autumn (2021).

“We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming,” Unlisted founder and CEO Candy Harris shared in a statement.

Kelly, who is dating Megan Fox, has long embraced a more metrosexual lifestyle and recently showed off his long pinky nails and different nail colors and designs on Instagram. On Monday, April 12, the “Bloody Valentine” rapper made use of Instagram Story to show off his ’90s-inspired nail art.

One clip saw the 30-year-old sporting a black acrylic nail that was decorated with a yellow smiley face design. Another clip displayed him flaunting three bright blue nails, one of which was adorned with yellow smiley faces. In the same clip, he also showed off his pinky finger that was painted hot pink.

In other news, Kelly’s relationship to Fox seemed to be going stronger. Tabloids have claimed that the “Rap Devil” spitter has been accepted by the “Transformers” beauty’s children whom she shared with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. “Colson is getting to know her kids. Megan loves her boys, and they will always be her priority. She is excited that they have accepted Colson,” a source told PEOPLE.