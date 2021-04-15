Machine Gun Kelly Is Creating A Unisex Nail Polish Brand

Kelly’s line will “embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming.”
The rapper has collaborated with Unlisted Brand Lab to launch his own unisex nail polish brand called UN/DN.
“We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming,” Unlisted founder and CEO Candy Harris said in a press release obtained by Page Six.
Shades and names for the nail polish has yet to be released, but you can expect some fun designs and color options from the “Bloody Valentine” rapper.
Kelly has shown off many cool nail art designs on his Instagram account, including one where he had eyes painted on his nails.
In another, he had a yellow smiley face designed on his middle finger and a hot pink nail polish shade on his pinky finger.
Kelly’s line will reportedly be available this fall.
