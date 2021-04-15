Macau poised to amend laws to enable digital yuan trials By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Macau poised to amend laws to enable digital yuan trials

Macau is pushing forward with preparations fo the roll out China’s digital yuan, which could help crack down on tax evasion in its opaque gambling industry.

On April 13, Ho lat Seng, the chief executive officer of the Chinese island territory, told local lawmakers the government is planning to amend legislation that would allow the regulated issuance of China’s digital yuan to facilitate trials of the digital currency: