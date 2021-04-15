Lupe Fiasco to Celebrate 15th Anniversary of ‘Food and Liquor’ Release With Virtual Concert

WENN/Apega

Announcing that he will perform his debut album in its entirety online, the ‘Superstar’ hitmaker will also offer NFT holders an opportunity to attend a virtual meet and greet with him.

Rapper Lupe Fiasco is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his debut album “Food & Liquor” by performing the release in its entirety online on Thursday, April 15.

The “Superstar” hitmaker’s virtual concert will also capitalize on the growing popularity of digital assets known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with fans gaining access to the livestream by purchasing one of five special collectible items.

Devotees have also been offered the opportunity to attend a virtual meet and greet with Fiasco after the 8 P.M. ET show, which has been organized in conjunction with tech start-up bosses at Origin and Futurestream.

Announcing the gig on social media, he wrote, “I dropped Food & Liquor in 2006 and this Thursday, April 15th, I’m going to be doing the whole album live on Futurestream…I can’t wait for y’all to see what we got in store! Tickets available now: futurestream.tv/lupefiasco.”

Back in late March, Lupe was revealed to be planning to launch five open edition NFTs on Origin’s NFT launchpad. In a statement, the crypto firm claimed to be “proud to follow up [its] record-breaking NFT auction with another direct-to-fan experience in collaboration with a true artistic visionary who has deep roots in crypto.”

This anniversary celebration came months after Lupe told fans he believes he is a better lyricist than Kendrick Lamar. “In my own words, once again for you b***hes, I love me some KDot,” he tweeted in September 2020. “Always have, always will. With that said, do I think he’s a good lyricist? Yes. Do I think he’s the best lyricist? No. Do I think it’s lyricists that are better than him? Yes.”

“Is he a better artist than me? Yes. Is he a better lyricist than me? No. Does he make better songs than me? Yes. Did I think control was ridicule? No. Am I jealous of Kdot? No,” he continued on. “Did I personally give him his props in Chicago on stage as the next nigga to take the crown? Yes. Is It on camera? Yes. Did I mean it? Yes.”

