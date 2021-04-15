Little Big Town Star Backs Out of 2021 ACM Performance After Testing Positive for Covid-19

WENN

Phillip Sweet has been forced to pull out of a scheduled gig with his bandmates at the Academy of Country Music Awards this coming weekend due to coronavirus.

Little Big Town star Phillip Sweet has been forced to sit out the group’s 2021 ACM Awards performance after testing positive for COVID-19.

His bandmates, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, and Kimberly Schlapman, insist he is recovering, but not well enough to be out in public.

Little Big Town are nominated for a Vocal Group of the Year award at the ceremony, where they’ll perform their current single “Wine Beer Whiskey”.

Sweet’s bandmate Fairchild is convinced she battled the coronavirus before the official start of the pandemic in America last year (20) after falling ill with symptoms similar to those linked to COVID. Schlapman also tested positive for the virus late last year.

Luke Bryan has also pulled out of Sunday night’s (18Apr21) ACM Awards after testing positive. The “American Idol” judge is replaced by Lady Antebellum.

The ACM Awards will be co-hosted by singer Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban this coming weekend, with performances staged at the same three Nashville, Tennessee venues as last year (20) – the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, and Bluebird Cafe.

Miranda Lambert and Elle King will open the ceremony with the live debut of their party song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”. Lambert will perform with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall as well. There will also be sets from Eric Church and Dan + Shay and country couple Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris.

Dierks Bentley will team up with The War and Treaty to perform U2‘s “Pride (In the Name of Love)”. Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney will join forces for “Half of My Hometown”. Chris Young and Kane Brown will team up for “Famous Friends” while Carrie Underwood will offer up a gospel medley from her “My Savior” album with Cece Winans.

Early winners include Kane Brown for Video of the Year, Jimmie Allen for New Male Artist of the Year, and Gabby Barrett for New Female Artist of the Year.