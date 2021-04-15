Lil Nas X’s Dad Speaks Highly of the Rapper After Criticism Over Video of Mom Begging for Money

Instagram

R.L. Stafford jumps to his son’s defense after a fan uploaded a video of the ‘MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)’ spitter’s mother holding a ‘feed me’ sign on the street in Atlanta.

Lil Nas X‘s father has spoken up after his son was portrayed in a bad light with the surface of a video of the rapper’s mother begging for money on the street. Taking to his Instagram page, R.L. Stafford spoke highly of his son as well as his former wife, who has been struggling with addiction.

Stafford, who is also a musician, shared on Thursday, April 15 a rare family photo of him with Nas X and the rapper’s mother. In the caption, he wrote, “Despite what people say @lilnasx is the greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with.”

Stafford, who called his ex “a QUEEN” despite her problem, continued, “Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she’s STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of.”

He went on explaining his former wife’s situation, “Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understands that there ain’t enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right.”

“I dont usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this need to be,” he noted, before asking his followers to “please join us in keeping her in your PRAYERS.” He concluded his statement with a warning to those who spread a twisted story about his family, “And to those out there trying to create a false story you wont prosper.”

Nas X was previously criticized for not helping his mother after a fan ran into his mom, who was holding a “feed me” sign on the corner of a street in Atlanta, Georgia. The fan, who filmed and posted the video on Instagram, wrote in the caption, “This is @lilnasx mom holding a feed me sign on a corner in Atlanta ga.”

The video drew mixed reactions, with some slamming the Grammy Award-winning artist for not helping his mother out of homelessness. “I could NEVER be a millionaire and have my mother on the mf streets. He ain’t nothing but the devil,” one called him out. Another weighed in, “I could never let my mother be in the streets! Addict or not I would have to find a way to help her,! That’s embarrassing not because he’s a artist but for anyone.”

Some others, however, have defended the star, including Skai Jackson who tried to explain the situation, “He did try to help her and even put her in rehab but it didn’t work. You can’t help someone that doesn’t wanna be helped. Praying for her.” Musician Shawcy echoed the sentiment, “The truth is, in my experience, you can’t help, not until they are truly ready to help themselves.”

Nas X himself has not addressed the video, but he has admitted in the past that he doesn’t have the best relationship with his mother. “I never really talk about my mom,” the “Old Town Road” hitmaker said in January 2020. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better – things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love…”