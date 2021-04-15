Larry King’s Estranged Wife Asks to Be Named Executor of His Estate After Being Left Out of Will

WENN

Shawn Southwick King is seeking to be named the executor of his $2 million estate as she files legal documents to contest her estranged husband’s handwritten will.

AceShowbiz –

Larry King‘s estranged widow has filed a request to be named executor of his estate.

Shawn Southwick King filed documents to contest the veteran broadcaster’s handwritten will – which was filed in October 2019, two months after he filed for divorce – in February (21) and has now submitted a Petition for Probate, which would ensure the validity of a 2015 will made by the veteran broadcaster and enable her to be “appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent” if approved.

Those who disagree with Shawn’s petition being granted can state their objections at a court hearing on 4 May.

Larry died in January aged 87 and his handwritten will requested his $2 million (£1.5 million) estate be split evenly among his sons Larry, Jr., 59, Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21, as well as his late son, Andy, and late daughter, Chaia, who both passed away after the document was written.

It stated, “This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100 percent (placed above illegible cross-out) of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon.”

Shawn was excluded from the revised will, which also appointed Larry Jr. as the new administrator, so she contested both the validity of the document and her stepson being named administrator.

The 61-year-old star insisted Larry had shown no “indication” he wanted their divorce to go ahead and they had even been attending counselling together with a view to repairing their relationship before his health declined.

Her court documents stated, “Larry was not pushing the divorce and was generally nonresponsive and refused to participate in the divorce proceeding. He gave no indication that he actually wanted to pursue divorce.”

“After the filing, the parties had gone to counselling, were still speaking, and reconciliation remained possible until Larry’s health conditions made that impractical.”

She also claimed she was “actively involved” in Larry’s business dealings and has “the most knowledge” of his assets and wishes at the time of his death, which she contrasted with the lack of relationship 59-year-old Larry, Jr. had with his dad until he was in his 30s.

Shawn revealed she and Larry had drafted a Family Trust in 2015 that is “still in existence” and gave her “all the powers of the sole shareholder” for several of the reporter’s businesses.