Kristin Chenoweth to Headline Tribute Concert Honoring Late Rebecca Luker

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

In honor of the Tony Award nominee who died in December, the virtual fundraiser show called ‘Becca’ will benefit ALS research through the non-profit Target ALS.

Kristin Chenoweth will join forces with fellow singer/actress Laura Benanti to headline a special tribute concert in honor of late Broadway star Rebecca Luker.

The multiple Tony Award nominee died in December 2020, aged 59, after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

Now some of her Broadway peers are getting together to stage a virtual fundraiser in her memory, with Kelli O’Hara, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis and Sally Wilfert among the stars taking part.

Simply called “Becca”, the show will take place at 7 P.M. ET on May 4, with all ticket proceeds and donations benefiting ALS research through the non-profit Target ALS. There will also be streams available for fans on America’s West Coast and in the U.K.

To be hosted by Frank DiLella, the tribute show is written by Sarah Rebell and Steve Schonberg. It will have Lucy Simon serving as an honorary producer, while Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Joseph Thalken will take on the role of its co-music directors.

Schonberg, who also oversees public relations for Target ALS, has issued a statement regarding the show. “This show is about celebrating who Rebecca was both onstage and off and reminding us that each life is precious. ALS not only affects patients, but their family, friends, and colleagues, too,” he said.

He went on to add, “This concert serves multiple purposes; providing a sense of healing to those who loved Rebecca, telling the story of another beautiful life cut short, and raising funds that can help us realize a world where no one dies of ALS.”

For more information and tickets, visit Celebrate Becca official site.