Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Facing $500K Lawsuit After Their Dog Allegedly ‘Disfigured’ a Man

The estranged couple, who is going through a divorce process, finds themselves in legal trouble after their German Shepherd by the name of Kona was accused of attacking a worker at their property.

Estranged couple Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler must put their differences aside for a while because of their dog. The former “Very Cavallari” star and the ex-NFL player have been slapped with a $500,000 lawsuit by a man who claimed that an incident involving one of the pair’s dogs left him disfigured.

According to legal documents obtained by News 2, Nathan Beam launched the legal action because an attack by Kristin and Jay’s German Shepherd named Kona caused him “visible disfigurement and scarring.” The incident was said to have occurred when he was assigned to do a cable and satellite installation on the former couple’s Nashville home in June 2020.

Nathan noted that the attack happened when he was about to leave Kristin and Jay’s home. He further said that the reality star and her estranged husband were not at home when he was at their property. Their dogs, in the meantime, were left wandering around their home “unrestrained.”

On the attack itself, Nathan recalled that he was about to leave after completing his installation job. Kona, however, was “blocking the driver-side door.” When Nathan bent down to grab something, Kona bit him on his left thumb and fingernail. In the wake of the incident, Kristin’s assistant was said to have given Nathan a paper towel and asked him to leave the property immediately.

Although Kristin and Jay were not around during the time of the incident, Nathan argued that the two knew how dangerous Kona was. He cited Kristin’s 2017 media social posts about their dogs. Along with pictures of the dogs, she wrote, “Beast.” She added in another post, “Added another living thing to the Cutler crew because yes, we have lost our minds. #TrainedKiller #DontMessWithThisCrew.”

Kristin and Jay, who wed in June 2013, share three kids together, sons Camden and Jaxon, and daughter Saylor. After nearly seven years of marriage, the former star of “The Hills” announced their separation. Through an Instagram post dated April 2020, she shared, “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.”

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” Kristin went on to say about her split from Jay.