Kourtney Kardashian Recalls How “No One Wanted” “KUWTK”

“This producer that met Kim had just found her really interesting and wanted to shoot with her,” Kourtney recalled. “They came to the store and the girl was like, ‘Oh my God, you and your sisters! This is everything.’ So then we started trying to pitch a show [about] the sisters.” “I remember we went to E!, we went to everything,” she went on. “I think no one wanted it.”

Of course, the show went on to last 14 years and 20 seasons, and birthed several spin-offs set in Miami, New York, and the Hamptons. But Kourtney said she wasn’t always comfortable with cameras filming her every move — and, in fact, she had a lot of reservations in the beginning. “I would think about like, ‘Oh my God, what did I say? What did I do?'” Kourtney explained. “I didn’t realize how little of it is actually used, and that you also don’t know how editors are going to edit it and make you look, or what the intention is.” “I think once we started seeing edits, I felt more comfortable,” she added.