Knife-wielding man holding woman hostage in Western Sydney

A siege is underway in western Sydney with a man armed with a knife holed up in a house.

The man is believed to have threatened police with the weapon when they went to check on him.

There is a woman inside the house in the suburb of Carramar.

At one stage the man could be heard yelling: “I’m not coming out, I’m not going back to jail”.

The woman inside is not believed to be injured but there is an ambulance on standby.

The street has been locked down for at least five hours and authorities remain on the scene.

Heavily-armed police have flooded the area.

Some officers are carrying what appear to be circular saws.