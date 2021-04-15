Katy Perry Raves Over Benefit of Being Close to Orlando Bloom’s Ex Miranda Kerr

Instagram

Katy Perry has no problem building a close bond with Miranda Kerr despite the latter’s status as her fiance Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife. In fact, the “American Idol” judge has raved over the benefit of being close to the former Victoria’s Secret Angels as they chatted online on Wednesday evening, April 14.

Making an appearance in Miranda’s Instagram Live, Katy talked about the advantages of her “close” relationship with the supermodel. The 36-year-old singer spilled, “One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack.”

Aside from getting the beauty products, Katy acknowledged that their families influence each other. “In our modern family, she’s probably the most health-conscious of everyone,” she said, before noting that the 37-year-old model’s diet and exercise routines also had an impact on her fiancee Orlando, whom she called “an Adonis.”

“And you help encourage him and he helps encourage me,” Katy continued sharing. “Like, it’s so funny, whenever it’s time for Flynn to come over to our house, Flynn will always bring like this amazing like, nuggets of knowledge on either skincare or food. Like, we stopped eating eggs at our house.”

During the chat, Katy and Miranda also talked about motherhood. “The kids are my number one love,” Miranda stated. “It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom.” Sharing the same thought, Katy declared, “It’s the best job. It’s the most fulfilling.” She added, “There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like ‘Bam.’ ”

“The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn’t based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career, what product and that’s definitely made me feel so full to know that there’s this unwavering and unconditional love,” Katy continued telling the wife of Snap Inc. co-founder Evan Spiegel.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. The “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” actor, in the meantime, has a 10-year-old son Flynn with Miranda.