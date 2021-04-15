Justin Theroux On His Breakup With Jennifer Aniston

“I cherish our friendship.”
And you know that the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 until their separation at the end of 2017.
In a recent interview with Esquire, Theroux opened up about the split and dispelled a rumor about why they parted ways.
He specifically addressed speculation that the two had broken up because they wanted to live on opposite coasts: “That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” Theroux said.
“People create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”
Theroux also opened up about how the pair have “remained friends” since deciding to separate: “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”
“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.”
“It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally,” Theroux continued, before offering some good advice about relationships in general.
“I think that when you get good at relationships — and here I am, single — if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship. Who wants to take a shit while you’re walking out the door?”
Well, that’s one way to put it. It’s nice that they are still on good terms, though.
