Justin Bieber Describes ‘Drugs’ as ‘Numbing Agent’ During His Dark Days

The ‘What Do You Mean’ hitmaker reveals in a new interview that his drug addiction was so severe that his security guards would check his pulse while he was sleeping.

Justin Bieber has gotten candid about his past drug addiction. Revealing that he once turned to “drugs” after hitting rock bottom in his life, the “What Do You Mean” hitmaker described them as “numbing agent” during his dark days.

The 27-year-old husband of Hailey Baldwin shared his story in an interview with GQ. “There was a sense of still yearning for more,” he said. “It was like I had all this success and it was still like ‘I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues.’ And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through.”

“I just lost control of my vision for my career,” the Grammy-winning singer added. “There’s all these opinions. And in this industry, you’ve got people that unfortunately prey on people’s insecurities and use that to their benefit. And so when that happens, obviously that makes you angry. And then you’re this young angry person who had these big dreams, and then the world just jades you and makes you into this person that you don’t want to be.”

“And then you wake up one day and your relationships are fucked up and you’re unhappy,” the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez continued. “You have all this success in the world, but you’re just like ‘Well, what is this worth if I’m still feeling empty inside?’ ”

Justin, who admitted his drug problem was so severe that his security guards would check his pulse while he was sleeping, finally found stability in his life through his relationships with God. “He is grace,” he raved. “Every time we mess up, he’s picking us back up every single time. That’s how I view it. And so it’s like, ‘I made a mistake. I won’t dwell in it. I don’t sit in shame. But it actually makes me want to do better.’ ”