Juelz Santana’s Miami Trip Request Gets Denied Over Drug Test Failure

Instagram

On probation after serving 19 months behind bars for weapons charges, the ‘There It Go (The Whistle Song)’ rapper is said be violating his probation by also planning to fly with two convicted felons.

AceShowbiz –

Rapper Juelz Santana has been denied a request to travel to Miami, Florida after failing a court-mandated drug test.

The “There It Go (The Whistle Song)” star, real name LaRon James, is currently on probation after serving 19 months behind bars for weapons charges following a March 2018 incident at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

He walked free last August (2020), but as part of his supervised release, he has to ask for permission anytime he wants to travel outside his home state of New Jersey.

Santana recently filed a motion seeking permission to fly to Miami for work, but prosecutors objected, arguing he has not been sticking to the terms of his release, citing a failed drug test, which came back positive for opiates and methadone, reports TMZ.

Authorities also claimed Santana was planning to fly with two convicted felons, another violation of his probation.

As a result, the judge overseeing the case shot down the travel request.

In response to the travel rejection, Santana’s lawyer Jef Henninger reportedly told TMZ that the “Back to the Crib” rapper would hang out with “the right people” while travelling. Still, the outlet noted that his team was adamant that the drug test was a false positive.

Santana was sentenced to 27 months behind bars for crimes related to his arrest at the Newark airport. He was arrested after bolting out of the airport when a loaded .38-caliber handgun and non-prescribed oxycodone pills were found in his carry-on bag.

While initially pleading not guilty, Santana later confessed to counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.