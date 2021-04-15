John Corbett Confirmed His Sex And The City Reboot Role

Carrie and Aidan shippers rejoice!

Could Carrie and Aidan be getting another shot at love in the Sex and the City reboot!?

John Corbett just confirmed that he’ll be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw in the revival, And Just Like That… — and fans may be seeing a lot of him!


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

“I’m going to do the show,” John told recently told Page Six adding that the news is “very exciting” for him.

“I think I might be in quite a few [episodes],” John teased of his role in the series.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

The last time fans saw Carrie’s furniture designer ex-fiancé was when the former couple briefly reunited in Abu Dhabi during the second Sex and the City movie.

Meanwhile, it’s still up in the air whether or not Mr. Big, whom Carrie married, will make an appearance in the series.

After rumors began swirling that he wouldn’t be a part of the show, actor Chris Noth sent a cryptic message to fans.


Getty Images

“Everything changes — including announcements in the rags,” Chris said in a response to a fan who asked him about it on social media.

The only other SATC love interest seemingly confirmed to appear on the show is Miranda’s longtime love Steve Brady.


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

“I’m pretty sure. They have called me. They’ve been wonderful and I’m very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady,” actor David Eigenberg told E! News’ Daily Pop.

And Just Like That… doesn’t have a premiere date yet so it sounds like fans will just have to wait and see how things play out for Carrie and Aidan!

