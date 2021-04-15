Jessica Simpson’s Mom Claims Singer Wishes ‘to Be a Recluse’ in the Wake of 2009 Body-Shamming

Instagram

Tina Simpson reveals the ‘I Wanna Love You Forever’ hitmaker was hurt so much by harsh comments made about her body after a 2009 concert, prompting her to refuse ‘to get out of her house.’

Jessica Simpson is no stranger to body shamming. While these days she takes criticism in positive light, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” hitmaker apparently wished “to be a recluse” after her appearance at a concert performance in 2009 drew harsh criticism from media and online users

The heartbreaking revelation was made by the “Employee of the Month” actress’ mother, Tina Simpson. “It made her want to be a recluse, in a lot of ways, and to hide out and not want to get our of her house,” the 61-year-old told Sheinelle Jones during a Wednesday, April 14 interview on “Today“.

“I have to be honest: To me the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it’s unbelievable,” Tina recalled the time Jessica became a target of body shamming for wearing a pair of high-waisted jeans at the 2009 concert. “Because of that, it catapulted all kinds of different emotions and different things in her life too, you know?”





Having seen first-hand the damage caused by the vicious comments, Tina reminded others that “body shaming is a terrible thing.” She went on to stress, “No girl should have to go through that – or guy. Period.”

Tina gave birth to Jessica at the age of 20 and to Ashlee Simpson when she was 24. On being a mother at such a young age, the ex-wife of Joe Simpson stated, “[It] was like the only thing I ever wanted to do! I mean, I really did. It was just, like, my passion.”

Jessica herself addressed the ruthless criticism about her body by making a special chapter titled “Death by Mom Jeans” in her best-selling memoir “Open Book”. When promoting the book, the “Irresistible” singer said, “This picture that circulated and went worldwide broke my heart. Not the picture necessarily, but the caption. Like, all the captions. I was taken down by the world.”