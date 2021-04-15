Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Break Up, End Engagement

“We have realized we are better as friends.”

It’s official: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are no more.


The couple began dating four years ago and announced their engagement in 2019.

In a joint statement to Today, the pair said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”


“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” the statement continued. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”


Rumors that J. Lo and A-Rod were calling it quits have been floating around for a while now — especially when multiple outlets reported that they had ended their engagement back in mid-March. However, the couple quickly denied the stories.


This all came shortly after reports that A-Rod had been FaceTiming with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, but the couple denied that there was a “third party” involved.

Speculation started again when J.Lo posted a photo to her Instagram four days ago — without her wedding ring.

Welp, all the best to them both!

