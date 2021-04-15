JB Hunt Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



JB Hunt Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – JB Hunt (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

JB Hunt announced earnings per share of $1.37 on revenue of $2.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $2.51B.

JB Hunt shares are up 24.29% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.83% from its 52 week high of $173.01 set on April 5. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11% from the start of the year.

JB Hunt follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

JB Hunt’s report follows an earnings beat by FedEx on March 18, who reported EPS of $3.47 on revenue of $21.5B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.3 on revenue of $19.96B.

Carnival ADS had missed expectations on April 7 with first quarter EPS of $-1.78 on revenue of $26M, compared to forecast for EPS of $-1.66 on revenue of $26M.

