Jax Taylor Calls Out ‘Really Sad Individuals’ Creating ‘Fake’ Instagram Pages for His Newborn Son

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star, who has welcomed his first child with wife Brittany Cartwright, assures his online devotees that there is only one Instagram account for their baby boy.

Jax Taylor let everyone know that his newborn son only has one social media account. Upon learning there were several “fake” Instagram pages made for his new baby, the “Vanderpump Rules” star called out those “really sad individuals” who created them.

On Wednesday, April 14, the 41-year-old made use of Instagram Story to put out a screenshot of his little one’s account. “This will be our sons only social media page. If you follow anything else it’s fake. I am sorry I have to say this but we have really sad individuals in this world already trying to make ‘fake’ pages,” he began his message.

The Bravo star went on to thank his online devotees who showered him with positive messages following his baby’s arrival. “We love everyone that has supported us and we thank everyone for such kind words and blessing. @littlebabycauchi,” he stated.

Also addressing the issue was Jax’s wife, Brittany Cartwright. “I just want to make it clear that our son/family only has one page and that is @littlebabycauchi,” she wrote on her own Story feed. “A bunch of people are already making fake Cruz accounts after he has only been here a couple days and it is really weirding me out. Thanks for all the love guys but let’s not act like we a 2 day old infant, so strange!!”

This came just one day after the married couple announced the birth of their first child. Sharing a family portrait on his Instagram feed, the new dad declared, “Yesterday April 12, at 1:51pm our lives changed forever, we welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world. I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in.”

Also uploading the same snap was Brittany on her own Instagram page. She captioned it, “Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! -Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!”