Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.07% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.07%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.41% or 240.0 points to trade at 4675.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) added 4.37% or 165.0 points to end at 3940.0 and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 3.98% or 184.0 points to 4809.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.12% or 65.0 points to trade at 2021.0 at the close. Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.01% or 340.0 points to end at 10960.0 and Advantest Corp. (T:) was down 2.60% or 280.0 points to 10490.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1861 to 1649 and 220 ended unchanged.

Shares in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.41% or 240.0 to 4675.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 16.82.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.06% or 0.04 to $63.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.06% or 0.04 to hit $66.54 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.64% or 11.15 to trade at $1747.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.08% to 108.83, while EUR/JPY fell 0.02% to 130.42.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 91.567.