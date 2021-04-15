Japan May Yet Cancel Olympics, Top Politician Says, Then Walks It Back

A leading member of Japan’s governing party said on Thursday that the country would consider canceling the Tokyo Olympics if rising coronavirus cases were not brought under control.

But as his comments lit up the internet, he quickly walked them back, issuing a statement saying that he had been speaking hypothetically and definitely wanted “to make the Games a success.”

Yet the comments were the first public indication that the government is considering canceling the Games, in the face of widespread public discontent about their organization and growing concerns about the pandemic. (Polls indicate that more than 70 percent of Japanese believe the Games should be delayed again or called off entirely.)

Infection rates in Japan, although still relatively low, have climbed in recent weeks, raising fears that the country could soon face a “fourth wave” of cases as it prepares for the Games. They are set to begin in late July, a year after they were postponed because of the pandemic.