Japan fishing communities alarmed over plan to release Fukushima water

IWAKI — Fishing communities in Japan are alarmed over the decision to release contaminated water stored at the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, a move that has also set off a diplomatic ruckus with neighbors China and South Korea.

Japan’s government said on Tuesday it will release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years. China called the decision “extremely irresponsible,” while South Korea said it will explore petitioning an international court to stop the release.

The still-struggling fishing communities of northern Japan, devastated by the earthquake and tsunami that caused the meltdowns at Fukushima 10 years ago, have long expected the decision and have lodged regular protests with the government.

“The thing I’m most afraid of is the damaging rumors even if fish are declared safe,” Masao Takahagi, 67, told Reuters.

Still, checking nets on his boat with his wife at Onahama port in Iwaki city, 60 km (35 miles) south of the Fukushima site, he wasn’t sure there was much he could do about it.

“In the end, there’s only the sea,” he said.

Although the government considered other options, most experts had expected it to eventually opt for release into the Pacific Ocean after the water is treated and diluted to within regulatory limits.