J Balvin Expecting His First Child

The ‘Ginza’ star is adding father to his resume as his model girlfriend Valentina Ferrer is expecting a bundle of joy, her first child with the 35-year-old musician.

J Balvin is set become a dad.

The pop star and his model girlfriend Valentina Ferrer have announced they are expecting a bundle of joy. The Argentine beauty showed off her baby bump while gracing the black-and-white cover of Vogue Mexico, which was unveiled on Thursday (15Apr21).

Posting the cover shot on her Instagram account, she wrote, “The family is growing.”

In an interview with the magazine, she revealed she took a pregnancy test three times because she could not believe she was with child, adding, “What surprised me the most was when I felt it kick for the very first time.”

Colombian star Balvin and Ferrer started dating after meeting on the set of his 2017 music video “Sigo Extranandote”, in which she played his wife.

While Balvin hasn’t made any public comment about his soon-to-be fatherhood, he did appear along with his pregnant girlfriend on the magazine cover. His face was hidden as he supported her by standing behind her and wrapping his arms around her growing waists.

The musician rarely talked about his love life but, in 2018, he gave a hint about his ideal wife.

In a game of a game of “F**k, Marry (House), Kill,” he said, “Rihanna isn’t a good woman to marry, just fool around.”

He soon faced backlash over his remarks. His spokesperson was quick to set the record straight, insisting that his comments were taken out of context.

The rep stated, “J Balvin has the utmost respect for Rihanna, which he has stated multiple times in interviews -repeatedly naming her as one of the artists he would most like to work with one day. In this particular case, which is being taken out of context by some, a Brazilian video Blog interview requested he answer two rounds of Kiss, Marry, Kill. J Balvin lightheartedly choose his two recent ‘Machika’ collaborators Anitta and Jeon as his ‘Marry’ responses because he knows each of them well – leaving only the ‘kiss’ or ‘kill’ responses remaining. He would no more wish to show any type of disrespect to Rihanna, as he would wish harm on the other names presented.”