Ivanka Trump Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘I Got the Shot’

Understanding the importance of being vaccinated amid the rising levels of hesitancy, the daughter of former President Donald Trump posts a photo of her getting the shot to encourage others to do the same.

Ivanka Trump has had her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, April 14, the first daughter of former President Donald Trump celebrated her vaccination by sharing a photo of her receiving the shot via a social media post and a simple note that read, “I got the shot.”

Breaking her social media silence for the first time since her father left the White House in January, the 39-year-old businesswoman shared the photo on Instagram. “Today, I got the shot!!!” she declared alongside the image. She went on to encourage others to follow suit by writing, “I hope that you do too!” She added in the same caption, “Thank you Nurse Torres!!! [love].”

Ivanka is the first member of the Trump family to publicly reveal her vaccination amid the growing vaccine skepticism. For the occasion, the wife of Jared Kushner could be seen donning a basic white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a tie-dyed mask.

Despite her attempt to urge others to get vaccinated, Ivanka was met with resistance since many voiced their refusal to get the shot, implying on government conspiracy. One commented, “No thanks! With a 99% survival rate, I shall pass. With Bill Gates involved I will not get one.” Another wrote, “Hell no. Quit telling perfectly healthy people to take this so called ‘vaccine’. ”

Others took issue with Ivanka’s choice to share her vaccine post. One stated, “I hope you support freedom of choice for vaccines.” Another one asked the mother of three, “Why would you post this?” A third one inquired, “You’re joking right?”

On the reason why Ivanka made public her first jab, a source told Daily Mail that the former senior adviser in Trump’s administration did so since she felt that it’s “vital to underscore the importance of getting vaccinated” and “to encourage” others to get the injection. The source pointed out, “Especially during a time of rising levels of vaccine hesitancy.”

“[Ivanka] did so after waiting to be eligible in her home state of Florida and has full confidence in the vaccines available,” the source further told the publication.

In March, a data from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll showed that 47 per cent of people who supported Trump in 2020 said they would not choose to be vaccinated.