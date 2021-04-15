Italy hikes 2021 budget deficit to 11.8% of GDP: source By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Venice becomes a ‘red zone’ as Italy ramps up COVID-19 restrictions



ROME (Reuters) – Italy has hiked its target for this year’s budget deficit to 11.8% of gross domestic product from an 8.8% projection made in January, a government source told Reuters.

The new target is contained in the Treasury’s annual Economic and Financial Document (DEF) which Mario Draghi’s cabinet approved at a meeting on Thursday.

The new target for the fiscal gap incorporates the impact of a 40-billion-euro stimulus package which the cabinet signed off on at Thursday’s meeting, the source said. Italy has not posted a double-digit deficit since the early 1990s.

The DEF contains multi-year targets for the GDP, the budget deficit, and public debt, which are expected to be officially announced shortly.