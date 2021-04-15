It was only a matter of time — Some NFTs now have human DNA sequences By Cointelegraph

It was only a matter of time — Some NFTs now have human DNA sequences
Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, haven’t quite reached the level of awareness to take over the human race — yet — but at least one of them contains the chemical building blocks of life.
A crypto user known as “Cybex_Dreamer” recently listed their personal genome as an NFT for sale on OpenSea’s digital marketplace. The anonymous seller is auctioning off three NFTs, each containing one-third of their complete DNA sequence, based on identifier, chromosome number, base pair position and genotype.
