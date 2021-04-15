Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured ‘jet fuel’ on GameStop

Article content

BOSTON — Investor David Einhorn said on Thursday that prominent venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya and entrepreneur Elon Musk threw “jet fuel” on the GameStop Corp trading frenzy in January when the video retailer’s shares rose by 2,000% and later prompted a hearing in U.S. Congress.

Einhorn, who runs hedge fund Greenlight Capital, also said U.S. lawmakers seeking answers to how day traders were able to wrest control of GameStop’s share price from established hedge funds should probe regulators instead of investors.

Amateur investors organized on social media sites such as Reddit staged a stubborn buying spree three months ago, winning out over Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted GameStop’s shares or bet that the price would fall.

The wild price swings caused heavy losses for hedge fund Melvin Capital, among others. U.S. lawmakers reacted by organizing a U.S. House of Representatives hearing in February where they quizzed hedge funds, a day trader and the chief of the online trading app Robinhood.

Einhorn on Thursday blamed Palihapitiya and Tesla Inc’s CEO, Musk, for throwing what he called “jet fuel on the GME squeeze.” His comments appeared in a quarterly letter to Greenlight Capital investors which was seen by Reuters.