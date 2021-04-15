India reports more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time By Reuters

2/2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People are seen in a crowded marketplace amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Delhi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported a record 200,739 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, according to data issued by the health ministry on Thursday.
Deaths stood at 1,038, taking the total to 173,123, the data showed.
The country’s total case load reached 14.1 million, just behind the United States that leads the global tally with 31.4 million cases.
