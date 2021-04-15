Hyundai Motor Group plans to launch EVs in China every year starting 2022 By Reuters

Home Business Hyundai Motor Group plans to launch EVs in China every year starting...

Hyundai Motor Group plans to launch EVs in China every year starting 2022

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A shop sign of Hyundai is seen outside a car showroom in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, Britain

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday it plans to launch electric vehicles (EVs) in China every year starting 2022 to enhance its presence in the world’s biggest car market.

The South Korean auto group said it plans to unveil a total of 21 EV models from Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp by 2030, including hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles.

The group said it plans to cut the number of its gasoline vehicle models to 14 in China from the current 21 by 2025.

