How Working From Home Changed Wardrobes Around the World

A seat-of-the-pants poll among a random sample of working women, mostly in their 40s and 50s, revealed that many continued to dress as if they were going to the office, even while favoring comfort over smartness.

One woman said she made a point of getting dressed — knit top and slacks — and going out each morning to a corner cafe to grab a coffee before sitting down at her desk. Another said she dressed as she had in pre-Covid times to set an example for her two teenage children, who (she joked) had stopped washing altogether after months of distance learning.

Astrid D’Eredità, a cultural consultant and new mother, said she had forgone pajamas “even when I was pregnant” and opted for a casual but put-together style. Pajamas and sweats also got a thumbs down from Simona Capocaccia, a graphic designer who has been working from home since last March. “Dressing for work cheers me up,” she said.

Milena Gammaitoni, a professor at Roma Tre, one of Rome’s main universities, can spend entire days at the computer, between Zoom departmental meetings and her lessons with students (whom she asks to not wear pajamas), but she still dresses as she did in pre-Covid days, with a colorful jacket over more casual slacks.

“Recently I’ve even started wearing perfume,” she said, laughing. “I think I’m totally fried.”

The actress and director Francesca Nanni, who worked on a documentary about Italian women during last year’s lockdown, said one woman continued to wear high heels during Zoom meetings even though no one could see her feet. Another insisted on dressing up for dinner at home, choosing a different color every night. “But that didn’t last too long,” she said. “Her husband got fed up.”