How Smart Investors Deal With Inflation By StockNews

© Reuters. How Smart Investors Deal With Inflation
Today’s article features the SPY and reveals “How Smart Investors Deal With Inflation.” Read on for all the details.Inflation fears are back with a vengeance. With $6 trillion in fiscal stimulus and potentially another $5 trillion on the way, predictions of 4%, 6%, or even 10% inflation have started circulating on Wall Street.
This harkens back to the fears many investors had about QE-induced inflation in the early 2010s returning us to the 1970s. That was a period of stagflation and extremely turbulent stocks.
In fact, the S&P 500 suffered two bear markets in the 1970s and one in the early 1980s.
