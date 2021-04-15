Hog futures sink by daily limit as profit-taking hits market

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. lean hog futures sank by their daily exchange-imposed trading limit on Thursday as profit-taking overwhelmed the market following blistering rallies, analysts said.

The setback is a turnaround from gains that have lifted profits for pig farmers after they struggled last year when the COVID-19 pandemic reduced restaurants’ demand for meat and temporarily closed slaughterhouses.

The May, June, July and August hog futures contracts ended down the 3-cent limit, after all but August futures set contract highs on Monday.

The benchmark June futures contract settled on Thursday at 104.700 cents per lb at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The contract is still up 26% percent from the start of the year.

CME will temporarily expand daily trading limits to 4.5 cents on Friday.

Weekly U.S. pork export sales reported on Thursday were also poor.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said sales for delivery in 2021 fell to 17,200 tonnes in the week ended on April 8, a marketing-year low. That was down 48% from the previous week and 60% from the prior four-week average.

Traders said weekly U.S. beef export sales were also disappointing at 15,700 tonnes. That was down 14% from the previous week and 23% from the prior four-week average, according to the USDA.