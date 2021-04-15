Hilary Duff Gets Emotional as She Struggles With Breastfeeding Newborn Daughter

Instagram

The ‘Younger’ actress reveals she is filled with roller coaster of emotions as she has a hard time breastfeeding her third child due to low milk production.

New mum Hilary Duff is struggling through breastfeeding her newborn daughter, because she’s always so anxious about her low milk production.

The “Younger” star welcomed little Mae James on 24 March (21) but, even though this is her third child, her breastfeeding experience hasn’t improved.

“I’d say it was the easiest with Luca,” she said of her firstborn, now nine.

“All of the babies latch really great, I’m just not a huge milk-producer, so it’s emotional for me (sic). In fact, this is the first baby that I haven’t supplemented with (formula) yet, so I’ve just exclusively been breastfeeding her. I’m going to keep trying that for a couple of weeks.”

“(It’s) just still painful and it’s hard, and it’s even harder having the other two (children) that I know need me so much, and this takes up such a huge portion of the day,” the actress/singer shared on the Informed “Pregnancy Podcast“.

“It seems like every 20 minutes I’m feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place, and (two-year-old daughter) Banks is still not quite old enough to understand, even though she has been amazing with the baby. It’s just hard.”

Duff’s concern about providing enough milk for her little one has also impacted her breastfeeding journey, “Right now, I don’t know that I’m not producing as much as I need, but I think since I haven’t in the past, I have tons of anxiety that I’m not, and that she’s not getting enough, and then I’m in my head, and then I don’t feel like enough, and then the spiral continues from there.”

However, the star is trying to put those worries to one side as Mae appears to be healthy and happy.

“I’m not even at week three yet, so I need to just sit back and chill and trust that my body is doing the right thing. And she’s gaining weight,” Duff added.

Mae and Banks are Duff’s daughters with her musician husband Matthew Koma while she shares Luca with her ex, Mike Comrie.