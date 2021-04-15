Heather DeLoach Introduces Adorable Baby Boy After Giving Birth to Baby No. 2

Instagram

The former child star, best known for starring in Blind Melon’s music video, and her husband Matthew Greiner are celebrating as the married couple has welcomed a new addition to their growing family.

Former child star Heather DeLoach Greiner is a new mum.

The “Balls of Fury” actress, best known for portraying the tap dancing ‘Bee Girl’ in Blind Melon‘s 1992 music video for “No Rain”, gave birth to a son on 11 March (21).

The baby boy is her second child with her husband Matthew Greiner, with whom she also shares a 23-month-old daughter named Olivia.

“We are so proud to announce that we welcomed our son to the world. Weston Lane Greiner – our little slice of heaven during these crazy times,” she told People.com.

“We weren’t going to let a global pandemic stop us from growing our little hive.”

Heather also marked Weston’s one-month birthday on social media, revealing his “silly noises” are making his big sister laugh “so hard.”

“This has been a crazy month with lots of changes and little sleep,” she added, “but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Mommy, Daddy and Olivia are so in love with you little bud. You have stole our hearts (sic).”

The couple wed in 2017.

When the baby was first born, the proud mom showed him off on Instagram with a loving note. “We are madly in love and cannot wait to bring him home to Olivia. Blessed beyond belief and grateful to god for our precious Son,” so she wrote.

In another post, the mother of two gushed, “Weston, you are the sweetest baby boy and you are certainly wrapped around your sisters little finger. We can’t get enough of your handsome little face, your big baby stretches and your precious little squeaks. We love you endlessly, handsome. Happy 1st week of life.”