Halle Berry Gets Risque in Backless and Open-Sided Sequin Dress

The ‘Bruised’ actress leaves little to imagination as she shares on her social media account a seducing photo of herself being wrapped in a shimmering open-sided sequin dress.

Halle Berry knows best how to send the temperature raising. Making use of her Instagram account, the actress known for her portrayal of Storm in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” posted a racy picture of herself striking a pose while being wrapped in a sparkling gold sequin gown that showed a lot of her skin.

In the post she uploaded on Wednesday, April 14, the “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” actress could be seen letting loose her golden locks to add more seducing effect of the strappy dress hugged her perfectly. Along with the image, she wrote in the caption, “Mediocre called, i hung up…”

The sultry post has since been flooded with applauding comments. Fellow actress Vivica A. Fox wrote in the comment section, “WELL DAYUUMMNN HALLE BERRY [three-fire emojis]!” Sharing similar appreciation was a fan who jested, “Then Fierce called. And you chatted…right? [fires and loves emoji].”

Berry has often tantalized her fans with photos of her that leave little to imagination. Back on March 19, she put out another racy pic that displayed her sitting on the side of a bed wearing only her underwear and boots. Showing off her stunning physique, she bent down to cover her modesty. “he don’t need to do the math to know ima problem,” she penned alongside the pic.

And Berry was not only fierce in the pictures. In late March, the “Bruised” star showed her fangs when blasting radio host Rob Lederman for rating black female celebrities’ attractiveness based on their skin color.

The 54-year-old turned to her Twitter account to take a jab at the radio host. “Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves,” she tweeted. “ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH.”

Rob got under Berry’s sking after discussing whether or not he finds certain black women “attractive.” At one point, he compared women’s skin colors to toast. “We have (our toaster settings)… at the attractiveness of women that I find to be attractive, so I will never go to a Serena Williams level…,” he said.

“But I’m very comfortable at a Halle Berry level. I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through, it can’t be…,” Rob further continued shared. When asked by a co-host if Gayle King is in his realm, he responded, “No, Gayle King is not even on my toaster level.”