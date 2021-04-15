Gucci Family Accuses ‘House of Gucci’ of Stealing Their Identity to Make Profit

WENN/Mairo Cinquetti

When speaking of the movie which narrates the drama of Maurizio Gucci’s murder, his second cousin Patrizia Gucci declares that she and her family ‘are truly disappointed’ with it.

“We are truly disappointed,” Patrizia told The Associated Press. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system…Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

Patrizia also took issue with how her family members were portrayed in the movie. “My grandfather [Aldo Gucci] was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly,” she argued.

Patrizia went on to rage, “Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all.” She then weighed in on Jared Leto‘s portrayal of her father, Paolo Gucci, who is shown with unkempt hair and a lilac corduroy suit. “Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended,” she stressed.

Patrizia divulged that she has reached out to director Ridley Scott’s wife, Giannina Facio, to discuss “House of Gucci”. However, she has yet to receive a response. Giannina herself met with some of Gucci’s family members in the early 2000s to discuss another potential project, but she reportedly did not reach out to them for the new film.

Starring Lady GaGa and Adam Driver, “House of Gucci” is based on a book about the 1995 murder-for-hire of Maurizio, one of Guccio Gucci’s grandchildren. It also tells about the subsequent trial and conviction of Maurizio’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was slapped with a 16-year prison sentence for committing the crime.