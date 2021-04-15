Governor-General David Hurley says ABC broadcast ‘disappointing’

Governor-General David Hurley says an ABC broadcast that suggested he was present for a controversial dance routine at a Navy ceremony was “disappointing”.

The twerking dancers performed a routine for several minutes ahead of the official commissioning ceremony for the $2 billion naval vessel HMAS Supply on the weekend.

Footage broadcast by the ABC appeared to show Mr Hurley as part of the audience during the routine.

Governor-General David Hurley said the ABC’s broadcast was “disappointing”. (Getty)

But today, both Defence and a spokesperson for Mr Hurley clarified the dance was performed before the formal commissioning ceremony, and before the arrival of the Governor-General and the Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Michael Noonan.

“The performance occurred before the Governor-General arrived,” a statement from Mr Hurley’s office said.

“The presentation of the video to suggest otherwise was disappointing.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison would not be drawn on the appropriateness of the performance but said it was “disrespectful” to suggest dignitaries had been in attendance.

“It is disappointing that Australians were so misled on that issue,” he said in Perth today.

“I will leave that to Defence because it is clear much of the reporting that we have seen of that matter that has been provided to Australians, in this case by the ABC, was wrong, was false and was misleading.

“I think the ABC should be reflecting on that.”

9News has contacted the ABC for comment.

Nonetheless, the choice of the dancers has been slammed as inappropriate for the occasion, with Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirming he had reprimanded the event organisers.

The troupe has labelled the ABC editing as “creepy”. (9News)

The troupe, which has deleted its social media pages in the wake of the controversy, labelled the ABC’s editing of their performance as “creepy”.

“The 101 Doll Squadron members have been under personal attack on all media platforms since the weekend and we now feel unsafe. The media which purports to support women have been the most virulent,” the group said in a statement to media.

“We are very disappointed at the ABC’s deceptive editing of their video piece which cut to guests and dignitaries who were not in attendance and shooting from angles which could not be seen by the audience.

“We found this very creepy and reflects more on the ABC’s camera operator and their need to sexualise these women and their dance piece for their own gratification.

“These are the images appearing in the media and the ABC have a lot to answer for in making us feel threatened and exploited.”

“Good on those young ladies for getting out there, but I tell you, being half-clothed outside a warship is probably inappropriate,” she said.