Google Cloud integrates Band Protocol for real-time crypto price data By Cointelegraph

Google Cloud integrates Band Protocol for real-time crypto price data

By Matilda Colman
Google (NASDAQ:) Cloud is incorporating core technology from Band Protocol, a decentralized oracle service, to enable “immediate and accurate analysis of financial time series data,” according to Kevin Lu, head of business development at Band.

Lu announced Thursday that Band’s Standard Dataset is now live on Google BigQuery, an enterprise data warehouse powering ultra-fast SQL queries. Lu described the partnership as “one of the direct collaborations with the Google Cloud team to enable traditional, hybrid blockchain and cloud applications to be built which use decentralized oracles.”