Gold flat as robust U.S. economic data counters lower yields

Gold prices were steady on Friday as

robust U.S. economic data nullified support from lower Treasury

yields, although the metal looked set to post a second straight

weekly gain on inflationary concerns.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,763.46 per ounce by 0113

GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,763.80 per

ounce.

* Gold was set for its best week in five as inflationary

concerns over massive fiscal aids and ultra-low interest rates

across the globe kept the metal supported.

* U.S. Treasury yields plummeted to one-month lows on

Thursday after the U.S. government imposed a broad array of

sanctions on Russia as punishment for alleged misdeeds,

including interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

* Low bond returns reduce the opportunity cost of holding

non-yielding bullion.

* Weighing on gold, data showed a better-than-expected

rebound in U.S. retail sales in March, while weekly initial

claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest

level since mid-March 2020.

* China’s economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced

downturn earlier last year likely accelerated rapidly in the

first quarter, driven by improved demand at home and abroad and

continued government support for smaller companies.