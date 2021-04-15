Gold flat as robust U.S. economic data counters lower yields

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Gold prices were steady on Friday as

robust U.S. economic data nullified support from lower Treasury

yields, although the metal looked set to post a second straight

weekly gain on inflationary concerns.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,763.46 per ounce by 0113

GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,763.80 per

ounce.

* Gold was set for its best week in five as inflationary

concerns over massive fiscal aids and ultra-low interest rates

across the globe kept the metal supported.

* U.S. Treasury yields plummeted to one-month lows on

Thursday after the U.S. government imposed a broad array of

sanctions on Russia as punishment for alleged misdeeds,

including interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

* Low bond returns reduce the opportunity cost of holding

non-yielding bullion.

* Weighing on gold, data showed a better-than-expected

rebound in U.S. retail sales in March, while weekly initial

claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest

level since mid-March 2020.

* China’s economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced

downturn earlier last year likely accelerated rapidly in the

first quarter, driven by improved demand at home and abroad and

continued government support for smaller companies.

* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund

(ETF), New York’s SPDR Gold Trust , fell 0.3% on Wednesday

from Tuesday.

* Silver was flat at $25.85 per ounce, but up for a

second straight week.

* Palladium was steady at $2,741.84 but up about 4%

for the week. Platinum gained 0.5% to $1,198.21.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY March

0200 China Industrial Output YY March

0200 China Retail Sales YY March

0200 China GDP YY Q1

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY March

1230 US Housing Starts Number March

1300 EU Finance ministers meet

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim April

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

