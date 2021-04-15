Gold firms on softer dollar, yields; all eyes on U.S. data

Article content

Gold gained on Thursday as a weaker

dollar and Treasury yields bolstered bullion’s appeal, ahead of

U.S. weekly jobless claims and retail sales data that will shed

light on the pace of recovery in the world’s largest economy.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,747.10 per ounce by 0928

GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $1,748.20.

“Gold’s holding up fairly well today… we’ve seen the

dollar weaken and U.S. 10 year Treasury yields are softer as

well,” said CMC Markets UK’s chief market analyst Michael

Hewson.

“The big question at the moment is can we take out the highs

that we saw last week, near the 50-day moving average which

currently is capping the current rebound.”

Making gold affordable for holders of other currencies, the

dollar slumped to a four-week low, while softer benchmark

10-year U.S. Treasury yields further boosted bullion’s appeal.

Focus is now on U.S. weekly jobless claims and March retail

sales data due at 1230 GMT.

“A decent jobless claims number or a decent retail sales

number could actually knock gold back down again… these

numbers could be very important in the context of where gold

goes to next,” Hewson said.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday

the central bank would cut its monthly bond purchases before

committing to an interest rate hike, clarifying the sequence of

monetary policy adjustments are still months if not years in the

future.

“However, gold is unable to make any further significant and

sustainable gains due to a lack of support from financial

investors. There is still no sign of any trend reversal in gold

ETFs,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Silver gained 0.7% to $25.58 and palladium

climbed 1.7% at $2,721.75. Platinum rose 1.4% to

$1,186.61.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)