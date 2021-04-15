Gold firms as dollar stalls ahead of U.S. retail sales, jobless claims data

Article content

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday

buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited U.S. weekly

jobless claims and March retail sales data for further clarity

on the recovery in the world’s largest economy.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,738.38 per ounce at 0332

GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,739.20 per

ounce.

“A weaker dollar after the Fed speech and the central bank’s

willingness to tolerate more inflation is keeping gold

supported,” said Yingtao Jin, an analyst at StoneX Group.

.”..a slightly higher yields this morning and investors

shifting positions to digital currencies after bitcoin hit a

record high on Wednesday, are exerting downward presssure on the

metal.”

The dollar held near a three-week low against rival

currencies, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields ticked up after

hitting a three-week low on Wednesday.

A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for buyers outside U.S.,

but rising yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the

metal that pays no returns.

U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would

cut its monthly bond purchases before committing to an interest

rate hike, clarifying the sequence of monetary policy

adjustments are still months if not years in the future.